Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.23 °C, check weather forecast for June 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 30, 2024 25.02 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 23.27 °C Moderate rain July 2, 2024 24.23 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 23.59 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 24.75 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 23.25 °C Light rain July 6, 2024 23.86 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.87 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.52 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.07 °C Light rain

The temperature in Pune today, on June 29, 2024, is 25.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.23 °C and 26.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.45 °C and 25.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.