Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 1, 2024 26.67 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 25.97 °C Light rain July 3, 2024 27.07 °C Light rain July 4, 2024 24.31 °C Light rain July 5, 2024 23.57 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 22.59 °C Heavy intensity rain July 7, 2024 27.62 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.78 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.1 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.0 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.12 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.7 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 35.79 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Pune today, on June 30, 2024, is 26.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 27.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 1, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.5 °C and 27.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.