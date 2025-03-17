Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.9 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on March 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on March 17, 2025, is 32.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.9 °C and 35.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.14 °C and 36.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.9 °C and 35.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 114.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 18, 2025
|32.43
|Overcast clouds
|March 19, 2025
|32.61
|Scattered clouds
|March 20, 2025
|32.64
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|32.05
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|32.52
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|32.91
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|34.52
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025
