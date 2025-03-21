Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.58 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on March 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on March 21, 2025, is 29.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.58 °C and 34.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.76 °C and 35.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 102.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 22, 2025
|29.79
|Broken clouds
|March 23, 2025
|30.94
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|33.39
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|33.92
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|34.14
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|33.32
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|32.98
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025
