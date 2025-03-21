Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.58 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on March 21, 2025, is 29.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.58 °C and 34.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:45 PM. Pune weather update on March 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.76 °C and 35.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 102.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 22, 2025 29.79 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 30.94 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 33.39 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 33.92 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 34.14 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 33.32 Sky is clear March 28, 2025 32.98 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.41 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.46 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.29 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.79 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.