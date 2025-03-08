Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.02 °C, check weather forecast for March 8, 2025
The temperature in Pune today, on March 8, 2025, is 30.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.02 °C and 36.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.45 °C and 36.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.02 °C and 36.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 175.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 9, 2025
|30.29
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|33.18
|Sky is clear
|March 11, 2025
|34.55
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|35.55
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|35.29
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|34.84
|Few clouds
|March 15, 2025
|35.15
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 8, 2025
