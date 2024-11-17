Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.16 °C, check weather forecast for November 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 18, 2024 28.0 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 27.39 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 27.18 °C Broken clouds November 21, 2024 27.07 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 27.04 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 27.09 °C Overcast clouds November 24, 2024 26.95 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.67 °C Few clouds Kolkata 24.37 °C Few clouds Chennai 27.84 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 24.9 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.81 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 30.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.78 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on November 17, 2024, is 27.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.16 °C and 30.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 18, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.4 °C and 29.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 179.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

