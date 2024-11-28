Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.68 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024
Nov 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on November 28, 2024, is 24.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.68 °C and 27.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.49 °C and 27.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 230.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 29, 2024
|24.46 °C
|Few clouds
|November 30, 2024
|24.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 1, 2024
|25.94 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 2, 2024
|26.89 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 3, 2024
|27.01 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 4, 2024
|28.01 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 5, 2024
|27.97 °C
|Broken clouds
