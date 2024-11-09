Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.49 °C, check weather forecast for November 9, 2024
Nov 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on November 9, 2024, is 27.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.49 °C and 30.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 10, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.15 °C and 30.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 39%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 190.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 9, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 10, 2024
|28.45 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 11, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Few clouds
|November 12, 2024
|28.4 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 13, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 14, 2024
|28.3 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 15, 2024
|29.56 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 16, 2024
|29.94 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on November 9, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
