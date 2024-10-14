Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.64 °C, check weather forecast for October 14, 2024
Oct 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on October 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on October 14, 2024, is 30.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.64 °C and 31.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.0 °C and 31.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.64 °C and 31.55 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 103.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 15, 2024
|28.76 °C
|Light rain
|October 16, 2024
|29.09 °C
|Light rain
|October 17, 2024
|28.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 18, 2024
|27.6 °C
|Light rain
|October 19, 2024
|27.52 °C
|Light rain
|October 20, 2024
|26.9 °C
|Light rain
|October 21, 2024
|27.33 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
