Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.09 °C, check weather forecast for October 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 17, 2024 25.72 °C Moderate rain October 18, 2024 28.41 °C Moderate rain October 19, 2024 29.42 °C Moderate rain October 20, 2024 26.73 °C Moderate rain October 21, 2024 25.12 °C Moderate rain October 22, 2024 27.02 °C Light rain October 23, 2024 27.64 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.83 °C Moderate rain Chennai 25.71 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.54 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.95 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.2 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Pune today, on October 16, 2024, is 29.98 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.09 °C and 30.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 17, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.03 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 135.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

