Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.07 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 18, 2024 25.67 °C Moderate rain October 19, 2024 29.86 °C Moderate rain October 20, 2024 28.64 °C Light rain October 21, 2024 25.97 °C Moderate rain October 22, 2024 28.05 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 27.83 °C Moderate rain October 24, 2024 28.49 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.02 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.02 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.84 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Pune today, on October 17, 2024, is 29.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.07 °C and 30.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.62 °C and 29.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 188.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

