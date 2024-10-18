Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.72 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024
Oct 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on October 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on October 18, 2024, is 27.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.72 °C and 29.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.94 °C and 30.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 136.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 19, 2024
|29.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 20, 2024
|29.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 21, 2024
|24.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 22, 2024
|27.21 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 23, 2024
|27.9 °C
|Light rain
|October 24, 2024
|28.9 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 25, 2024
|29.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
