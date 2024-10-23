Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.15 °C, check weather forecast for October 23, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on October 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on October 23, 2024, is 28.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.15 °C and 30.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.21 °C and 30.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 137.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 24, 2024
|29.06 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 25, 2024
|29.68 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 26, 2024
|28.64 °C
|Few clouds
|October 27, 2024
|30.19 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|29.44 °C
|Light rain
|October 29, 2024
|29.16 °C
|Light rain
|October 30, 2024
|29.3 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
