Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.15 °C, check weather forecast for October 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 24, 2024 29.06 °C Scattered clouds October 25, 2024 29.68 °C Broken clouds October 26, 2024 28.64 °C Few clouds October 27, 2024 30.19 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 29.44 °C Light rain October 29, 2024 29.16 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 29.3 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 26.17 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.11 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.79 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.03 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.95 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on October 23, 2024, is 28.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.15 °C and 30.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.21 °C and 30.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 137.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

