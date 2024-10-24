Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.65 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 25, 2024 28.96 °C Scattered clouds October 26, 2024 28.1 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 30.11 °C Broken clouds October 28, 2024 29.46 °C Scattered clouds October 29, 2024 29.55 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 30.23 °C Light rain October 31, 2024 29.25 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.45 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.23 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.98 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.32 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on October 24, 2024, is 27.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.65 °C and 30.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.46 °C and 30.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 158.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

