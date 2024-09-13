Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.45 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 14, 2024 26.52 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 27.32 °C Scattered clouds September 16, 2024 27.32 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 27.7 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 27.75 °C Sky is clear September 19, 2024 28.29 °C Scattered clouds September 20, 2024 28.33 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.93 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.18 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 23.43 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Pune today, on September 13, 2024, is 25.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.45 °C and 27.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.79 °C and 27.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

