Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.51 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 18, 2024 27.7 °C Sky is clear September 19, 2024 28.61 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 24.99 °C Broken clouds September 21, 2024 28.21 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 28.32 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 27.22 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 24.25 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Pune today, on September 17, 2024, is 26.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.51 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.08 °C and 29.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 50.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

