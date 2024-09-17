Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.51 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on September 17, 2024, is 26.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.51 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.08 °C and 29.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 50.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 18, 2024
|27.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 19, 2024
|28.61 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|24.99 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 21, 2024
|28.21 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|28.32 °C
|Light rain
|September 23, 2024
|27.22 °C
|Light rain
|September 24, 2024
|24.25 °C
|Light rain
