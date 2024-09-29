Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.44 °C, check weather forecast for September 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 30, 2024 29.14 °C Light rain October 1, 2024 29.99 °C Moderate rain October 2, 2024 30.25 °C Moderate rain October 3, 2024 28.94 °C Light rain October 4, 2024 28.19 °C Light rain October 5, 2024 27.88 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 27.86 °C Very heavy rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.5 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.88 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.81 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.68 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 27.84 °C Moderate rain Delhi 28.39 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Pune today, on September 29, 2024, is 27.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.44 °C and 29.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 30, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.92 °C and 30.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 35.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

