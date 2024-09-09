Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.37 °C, check weather forecast for September 9, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on September 9, 2024, is 26.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.37 °C and 29.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.41 °C and 28.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 10, 2024
|27.82 °C
|Broken clouds
|September 11, 2024
|26.73 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 12, 2024
|27.23 °C
|Light rain
|September 13, 2024
|27.21 °C
|Light rain
|September 14, 2024
|25.78 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 15, 2024
|27.61 °C
|Light rain
|September 16, 2024
|27.94 °C
|Light rain
