Pune woman attacks vet after her pet dies

A woman who was frustrated over the death of her cat at the hospital, brutally assaulted the veterinary doctor who was overseeing the treatment.

The accused, along with four others, assaulted the victim, Dr Ramnath Dhage and ransacked his pet clinic in Hadapsar.

The victim has sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital where his condition is said to be stable. According to the Hadapsar Police, the incident took place on December 10.

The FIR stated that Dhage runs the clinic and the accused, after the death of the animal threatened to kill him and said that he too would die like her cat. Investigators monitoring the case said that the doctor fractured his leg during the attack while the accused are absconding after the incident. Police Inspector (PI) Arvind Gokule said that a case of physical assault has been lodged against the accused and the entire attack has been captured live on the CCTV camera.