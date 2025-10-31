PUNE: A woman, 43, from Pune died in a freak accident Thursday morning when a large rock crashed through the sunroof of the car she was travelling in at Tamhini Ghat near Kondithar village in Raigad district. Pune woman dies after rock crashes through car sunroof at Tamhini Ghat

The deceased, identified as Snehal Gujrathi from Pune, was travelling with her husband, son, and mother-in-law from Pune to Mangaon in a Volkswagen Virtus when the mishap occurred between 9.30 am and 10 am on Thursday, the police said. Snehal was seated in the passenger seat in the front next to her husband who was driving the vehicle. The other two family members were in the back seat and escaped unhurt.

According to Mangaon police inspector Nivrutti Borhade, “The car’s sunroof was closed when a rock weighing around two kilograms fell directly on it, followed by two smaller rocks in quick succession. Snehal sustained grievous head injuries and began bleeding profusely. In a state of panic, her husband drove another seven kilometres almost till they reached the nearest hospital. However, Snehal succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The rocks had rolled down the hill with great force. We have registered a case of accidental death.”

The local police and rescue teams rushed to the spot after being alerted and sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital.

Raigad superintendent of police Anchal Dalal confirmed that a detailed inquiry has been initiated to determine whether loose rocks or a minor landslide triggered the accident

Tamhini Ghat, which connects Pune district with the Konkan region, is a popular yet risky mountain pass known for frequent rockfalls and landslides, especially during and after the monsoon. Several fatal accidents have been reported in the area over the years.

Following Thursday’s incident, the Raigad district collector has ordered an immediate safety audit of the ghat section and directed officials to identify vulnerable spots. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution and avoid travelling through the ghat unless absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, a warning has been issued against opening the sunroofs of cars while travelling through hilly terrain. “Many people open the sunroof to enjoy the scenic route, but it can be dangerous. Even a closed sunroof may not withstand the impact of falling rocks,” a police officer said.