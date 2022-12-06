Pune woman dies by suicide over opposition to her interfaith marriage

A woman died by suicide over the opposition to her inter-caste marriage on December 5, said officials.

The deceased, who hailed from Ahmednagar district, was married two years ago and had settled down in Pune. On the day of the incident, her husband came home at night and tapped on the door which was not opened despite persistent knocks.

Later it was found that she had died by suicide. The husband immediately informed Haveli police station about the untoward incident. However, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot and the reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained by the police.

Police Inspector Sadashiv Shelar said that her husband had arrived from work and knocked at the door which she did not open.

“He informed the landlord who in turn intimated us about the incident. We searched the house but could not find any written note regarding the case. An accidental death related case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 (Whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder shall be punished with imprisonment),” he said.

BOX:

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com