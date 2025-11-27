Pune: The local government body on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to five teachers from zilla parishad schools under the model school programme after data showed a significant decline in classroom learning levels. The decision was taken following an internal performance audit based on monthly examination results monitored through the district’s digital education dashboard. Pune ZP issues notices to five teachers after data shows sharp drop in classroom learning

The action was confirmed by Gajanan Patil, Pune zilla parishad’s chief executive officer (CEO), who addressed and shared details to improve the quality of education in rural areas.

According to Patil, multiple irregularities were noted in these five schools, including repeated teacher absenteeism, errors in classroom assessments, and a visible drop in student learning outcomes. The teachers have now been directed to submit written explanations, failing which further action may follow.

Under the initiative, 158 selected government schools aim to raise learning outcomes and strengthen classroom delivery through performance monitoring, training, and accountability systems.

“The objective is not punitive but corrective. Teachers have been asked to explain their performance lapses and will still be provided an opportunity to improve,” Patil said.

In a parallel move aimed at strengthening academic support structures, the zilla parishad has created a new innovative teachers’ cell comprising 52 proactive educators known for successful classroom practices and measurable educational impact. It will now function as a support and mentoring system for low-performing schools.