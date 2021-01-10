Pune ZP to start post-Covid screening for all patients from rural areas

The Pune Zilla Parishad is planning to start health screenings for over 86,000 former Covid-19 patients who have now recovered completely from the infection.

However, with after-effects of the virus being reported in a few patients, the administration is now planning to test every recovered patient to look for multiple symptoms which could have been caused because of the infection. Every patient will undergo three screenings through the medical officers over the next three months.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad said, “Over 77,000 persons who have recovered from Covid-19 are from the non-municipal corporation areas in Pune districts. They would undergo three screenings through medical officers over the months of January, February and March for post-Covid-19 symptoms. If anyone is found to be suffering from any symptoms, the patient would be referred to a higher hospital for treatment. The aim is to prevent the long-term effect of Covid-19.”

A program is being designed by the administration to make sure that all the possible symptoms are covered including neurological, ENT, dermatological, abdominal, renal, respiratory, psychological, cardiovascular and muscular.

Regular follow-ups would be taken every month until March to make sure that the patients are completely checked for any post-Covid-19 related symptoms. As per the district health office, as of Saturday about 89,709 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from rural areas, councils and the three cantonment boards. Post Covid-19 symptoms have been reported especially among those who were on a ventilator for a long time.

Earlier, the PMC started its post-Covid-19 clinic at the COEP, jumbo facility which saw a lukewarm response.

Most patients at the centre were admitted from the nearby rural areas and another district for tertiary care.