Pune ZTCC sees rise in organ donations from brain stem death cases

Pune: The last three years have shown consistent growth in both donors and transplanted organs in Pune Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), said officials. Pune Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) officials said last three years have shown consistent growth in both donors and transplanted organs. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

This year, in 2025, the Pune ZTCC, which includes Pune, Satara, Sangli, Nashik, Solapur, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, and Dhule districts, has reported a promising start and has had 49 brain stem death (BSD) donors and 131 organs transplanted. These include—71 kidneys, 41 livers, four hearts, nine lungs, one kidney–pancreas, one heart–lung, and one kidney–heart transplant.

In 2024, between January 1 and December 31, 2024, it recorded 70 BSD donors whose organs were retrieved for transplantation. A total of 181 organs were transplanted, including 93 kidneys, 58 livers, six hearts, 14 lungs, four kidney–pancreas combinations, and one heart–lung transplant, they said.

Besides, in 2023, Pune ZTCC recorded 58 donors and 158 organs transplanted.

While the numbers show improvement, transplant coordinators say that many potential donations are still lost due to a lack of awareness among families, delayed consent, and medical limitations. “Every donor can save multiple lives. The growing numbers are encouraging, but Pune still has a long way to go to meet the rising demand,” said Arati Gokhale, central coordinator, ZTCC Pune.

Waiting lists at ZTCC Pune include–1,800 for kidney, 800 for liver, 56 for heart and 18 for lungs.