Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pune ZTCC sees rise in organ donations from brain stem death cases

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 05:58 am IST

Pune Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) officials said last three years have shown consistent growth in both donors and transplanted organs

Pune: The last three years have shown consistent growth in both donors and transplanted organs in Pune Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), said officials.

Pune Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) officials said last three years have shown consistent growth in both donors and transplanted organs. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Pune Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC) officials said last three years have shown consistent growth in both donors and transplanted organs. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

This year, in 2025, the Pune ZTCC, which includes Pune, Satara, Sangli, Nashik, Solapur, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, and Dhule districts, has reported a promising start and has had 49 brain stem death (BSD) donors and 131 organs transplanted. These include—71 kidneys, 41 livers, four hearts, nine lungs, one kidney–pancreas, one heart–lung, and one kidney–heart transplant.

In 2024, between January 1 and December 31, 2024, it recorded 70 BSD donors whose organs were retrieved for transplantation. A total of 181 organs were transplanted, including 93 kidneys, 58 livers, six hearts, 14 lungs, four kidney–pancreas combinations, and one heart–lung transplant, they said.

Besides, in 2023, Pune ZTCC recorded 58 donors and 158 organs transplanted.

While the numbers show improvement, transplant coordinators say that many potential donations are still lost due to a lack of awareness among families, delayed consent, and medical limitations. “Every donor can save multiple lives. The growing numbers are encouraging, but Pune still has a long way to go to meet the rising demand,” said Arati Gokhale, central coordinator, ZTCC Pune.

Waiting lists at ZTCC Pune include–1,800 for kidney, 800 for liver, 56 for heart and 18 for lungs.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune ZTCC sees rise in organ donations from brain stem death cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On