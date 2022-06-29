Pune: 28-year-old asks friend to return his money, stabbed

A 28-year-old man was stabbed by three persons on Sunday after he had asked one of the assailants to return his money.

The victim has been identified as Ammar Muktar Sheikh (28) a resident of Hadapsar. The accused have been identified as Sahil Sheikh, Nauman Sayed and Jamir Sheikh all from Hadapsar, said police.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 26 at 10:30 pm.

The complainant and the accused Sheikh are friends. In 2018, the complainant had given ₹50,000 to the accused as his grandfather was in need. The complainant got to know that Sheikh had sold his house, and despite that he did not return the amount. When the complainant confronted the accused, and asked him to return the money, the accused along with two others attacked the complainant with wooden sticks and stabbed him with a sickle, said officials.

The complainant escaped and rushed to Hadapsar police station to file a report. The police admitted him to a private hospital where he was treated and got 14 stitches.

The police said that when the complainant asked for his money, it led to a heated argument resulting in the assault.

The police have registered the complaint under section 307 (Attempt to murder) against all accused.