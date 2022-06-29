Pune: 28-year-old asks friend to return his money, stabbed
A 28-year-old man was stabbed by three persons on Sunday after he had asked one of the assailants to return his money.
The victim has been identified as Ammar Muktar Sheikh (28) a resident of Hadapsar. The accused have been identified as Sahil Sheikh, Nauman Sayed and Jamir Sheikh all from Hadapsar, said police.
According to the police, the incident took place on June 26 at 10:30 pm.
The complainant and the accused Sheikh are friends. In 2018, the complainant had given ₹50,000 to the accused as his grandfather was in need. The complainant got to know that Sheikh had sold his house, and despite that he did not return the amount. When the complainant confronted the accused, and asked him to return the money, the accused along with two others attacked the complainant with wooden sticks and stabbed him with a sickle, said officials.
The complainant escaped and rushed to Hadapsar police station to file a report. The police admitted him to a private hospital where he was treated and got 14 stitches.
The police said that when the complainant asked for his money, it led to a heated argument resulting in the assault.
The police have registered the complaint under section 307 (Attempt to murder) against all accused.
Ludhiana MC yet to complete survey of illegal gates in colonies
Even after over a year, the municipal corporation is yet to complete the survey of illegal gates installed at colonies in different parts of the city. As per the information, only Zone C officials have submitted a report with the senior officials stating that illegal security gates have been installed at 27 colonies in their area. They stated that notices had been issued to resident welfare associations in July last year.
Two-year-old pug with skin infection thrown from vehicle, owners booked
Mumbai: A two-year-old black female pug was allegedly thrown out of a running car in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion after its owners discovered that the pug was suffering from skin disease. The incident outraged animal rights activists and concerned residents, who filed a complaint against the owners of the pug - Avinash Jadhav, and Sachin Jadhav, both in the transport business, and Puja Haldankar. The three are residents of Pratiksha Nagar, Sion.
Demand for regular jobs: Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers warn of indefinite protest
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen-Safai Karamchari Sanghash Committee staged a protest outside the civic body's Zone-A office on Wednesday over their demand for regularisation of contractual staffers. They warned the authorities of an indefinite protest from Monday (July 4) onwards, if their demand is not fulfilled.
Gang war: Three held for murder bid on 20-year-old man in Ludhiana
Four days on, three men were arrested on Wednesday for opening fire at a 20-year-old man on Benjamin Road over an inter-gang rivalry. The accused have been identified as Karandeep Kalia alias Karan of Harikartar Colony and Kunal Sharma alias both residents of Dharampura area, Abhay and Sameer Malik. Police have recovered a .32 bore pistol and two live bullets from their possession. Their aide Vishu Kainth is yet to be arrested.
Hours before resignation, Uddhav bids emotional farewell at state cabinet meeting
Mumbai: Four hours before hDB Patilresigned as chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray struck an emotional note while addressing what was the last state cabinet meeting of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government on Wednesday.
