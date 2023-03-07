Pune: Engineering student drowns while taking bath in Indrayani river after playing Holi

Holi celebrations took a tragic turn after a 21-year-old computer engineering student drowned in the Indrayani river while taking bath after Holi celebrations on Tuesday. Holi celebrations took a tragic turn after a 21-year-old computer engineering student drowned in the Indrayani river while taking bath after Holi celebrations on Tuesday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The deceased has been identified as Jaydeep Purushottam Patil (21) from Tarkhed village in Pachora tehsil of the Jalgaon district. According to police officials, Patil was a third-year student of the Computer Engineer course in DY Patil Engineering College in Ambi near Talegaon.

According to Talegaon MIDC police officials, a group of 11 students of DY Patil Engineering College were gathered to celebrate Holi. At around 12: 30 pm, all the students aged between 20 and 22 years, had gone to take bath in the Indrayani river at Varale after playing Holi. However, while bathing, two students were swept away in the strong currents of the water. However, one of the students somehow managed to save himself but Patil drowned in the river.

On being informed by locals, three teams of Talegaon MIDC police, local Vanyajiv Rakshak Mandal and fire brigade reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The rescue teams recovered the body.

Ranjit Sawant, senior police inspector at Talegaon MIDC police station said, “After playing Holi, a group of youth went to Indrayani river for a bath at around 12:45 pm. One of the students slipped and drifted into deep water. Another friend tried to rescue him but he failed.The deceased Patil did not know how to swim.’’

Talegaon MIDC police said that students had not consumed liquor. A case of accidental death has been reported at Talegaon MIDC police station.