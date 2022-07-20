Pune: Four women BJP MLAs duped in online fraud
Pune: Four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women legislators from Maharashtra were duped by a fraudster, police officials said on Tuesday.
The Bibwewadi police lodged a first information report (FIR) on July 18 against an unidentified cyber fraudster after it received a complaint that the four BJP legislators were cheated of ₹3,400 each via unified payments interface (UPI) -based fraud.
Puja, a resident of Camp and daughter of Parvati BJP MLA Madhuri Misal who was among the legislators who was duped, lodged an FIR in this regard.
The other three lawmakers are Devyani Pharande from the Nashik Central constituency under Nashik district; Shweta Mahale from Chikhali in Buldhana; and Meghana Bordikar from Jintur assembly constituency in Parbhani district.
The FIR states that the third-time MLA Misal received a call from a person identified as Mukesh Rathod who told her that his mother was hospitalised and requested for financial help. The legislator transferred money via UPI mode and later realised that she has been conned.
“He claimed that he was standing before a medical store and running short of around ₹4,000 to buy medicines. Under the impression that his mother was ill, I immediately transferred money to him through UPI mode using the scanner he had sent. Later, I realised of being duped,” said Misal.
During a meeting of BJP MLAs in Mumbai last week, the four duped legislators shared their experience with each other and decided to file a police complaint.
“We decided to file an FIR to alert others from falling into such traps,” Misal said.
Vilas Sonde, Bibwewadi police station incharge, said the complaint was lodged with the cyber cell and transferred to the police station for lodging an FIR.
“The incident took place on July 12 and a complaint was filed at the city cyber cell. As per the legislators’ complaint, a common person could be behind it,” Sonde said. The police have invoked IPC 420 (cheating) and relevant sections under the Information Technology (IT) Act. No arrest has been made so far.
Prayagraj: Police stations to be revamped ahead of Mahakumbh-2025
Police stations of Prayagraj will be given a new look and undergo revamp ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. Arrangements of proper restrooms will be made for visitors and devotees who will arrive during Mahakumbh. The work will be completed before Mahakumbh only if it is started soon, officials said. Many police stations including Shivkuti and Kotwali lack proper space. Police stations with dilapidated buildings will also be revamped and given a new look before Mahakumbh.
Killed by mining mafia, Haryan DSP was going to retire in October
A native of the Sarangpur village in Hisar, Surender Singh, who was killed on Tuesday allegedly by the mining mafia in Nuh remained posted in Kurukshetra till 2014. During this period, he worked with the Crime Investigation Agency of the Kurukshertra police. He was promoted as DSP, Shahabad in August 2019. The DSP was to superannuate on October 31, 2022. DSP Singh is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His aged parents had passed away in March this year, the family said.
Mumbai: A tree-lined sanctuary for students, Abhyas Galli or Study Street in Worli, has recently got a facelift. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has undertaken a beautification project on this 40-metre-long tranquil lane, where youngsters often go to study as there is very little traffic movement. The lane is located just behind the Poddar Hospital in Worli. The BMC spent Rs 70 lakh on the project, which took nearly a year to be completed.
Maneka seeks vigilance probe into elephant death
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi has written a letter to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over the killing of an elephant in Hassan taluk last year, alleging that the forest department, at the behest of Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, was trying to shield the accused. During the interrogation, it was revealed that in 2021 an elephant had died due to illegal electrocution in Veerapur village fields of Hassan taluk.
Cable theft hits train operations on Metro’s Blue Line
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said delays were occurring on the down line from Dwarka towards Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, with trains bunching up close to each other as they were being allowed to operate only at a maximum speed of 25 km/hr. Revenue services are conducted between 5am to 11.30pm. Passengers said trains were halting at stations for up to 5 minutes each, delaying progress substantially.
