Punekars complain about non-functional e-toilets
While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in collaboration with Thiruvananthapuram-based private company, Eram Scientific Solutions, had in 2018 set up 10 e-toilets in the city with one being added later, many of these toilets are now found to be not functioning properly. So much so that a meeting was held in this regard wherein it was decided that the company will conduct a survey to find out which of these e-toilets are not functioning and the reason behind the same. Action will then be taken based on the survey report which will also contain details of the cost of operations and maintenance.
According to the PMC, it was initially decided that the company will carry out maintenance. “The technology was not handed over properly. After the report is submitted, we will decide on whether the PMC or the company itself will carry out maintenance,” said a senior PMC official. When the e-toilets were installed back in 2018, they had patented technology including automatic flushing and a coin box installed outside the gates which opened only by inserting a coin.
Citizens have also raised concerns over the condition of public toilets saying that they are almost always very dirty and unusable. Grievances regarding these toilets are often tweeted along with photographs of badly maintained washrooms and the extent of inconvenience caused by them.
According to the PMC however, maintenance work is constantly carried out and these grievances are also addressed. Except for times when labour is otherwise engaged, causing a delay in tackling the problem. “There might be certain issues with manpower or machines that are available for cleaning but the problem is eventually solved,” the PMC official said.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
