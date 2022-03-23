Punekars enjoy hassle-free metro rides, thanks to feeder bus service
PUNE “I have started using the Metro service daily from Vanaz to Garware station – finally I can travel hassle-free and reach college in 30 minutes without facing any traffic hurdle,” said Gauri Marne, a psychology student from Garware College. Like Gauri, many students are taking advantage of Metro service, which was launched in Pune on March 6 on two routes – Vanaz to Garware and Phugewadi to Pimpri.
Also, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has launched feeder service from six metro stations (Garware College, Nal Stop, PCMC, Sant Tukaram nagar, Bhosari, and Phugewadi), so passengers can easily get a bus to commute to other parts of the city.
“Most of the crowd which used shuttle service on Wednesday were students, although buses were not full, whoever utilised the service were happy paying less for a ticket,” said a PMPML driver.
PMPML and Metro, meanwhile, need to work on fixing pick up and drop points for buses and drivers were not sure where to park the buses.
“These buses will help to reduce travelling time as one doesn’t need to go to a bus stop to avail public transport bus service. Now, I reach home (near Global Hospital) in less time,” added Rachna Rathi, a Garware college student.
While the number of riders has slightly reduced, it has helped to check traffic chaos on the station like Garware College and Vanaz as people were able to park their vehicles easily.
“One can see many office goers and students in morning hours on weekdays, whereas on weekends people are still coming in numbers to take joy rides in Metro,” said an official from ticket counter officials at Garware College.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics