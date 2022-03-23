Home / Cities / Pune News / Punekars enjoy hassle-free metro rides, thanks to feeder bus service
Punekars enjoy hassle-free metro rides, thanks to feeder bus service

PMPML and Metro, meanwhile, need to work on fixing pick up and drop points for buses and drivers were not sure where to park the buses
PMPML bus shuttle service at Garware college Metro station , on Wednesday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 10:43 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE “I have started using the Metro service daily from Vanaz to Garware station – finally I can travel hassle-free and reach college in 30 minutes without facing any traffic hurdle,” said Gauri Marne, a psychology student from Garware College. Like Gauri, many students are taking advantage of Metro service, which was launched in Pune on March 6 on two routes – Vanaz to Garware and Phugewadi to Pimpri.

Also, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has launched feeder service from six metro stations (Garware College, Nal Stop, PCMC, Sant Tukaram nagar, Bhosari, and Phugewadi), so passengers can easily get a bus to commute to other parts of the city.

“Most of the crowd which used shuttle service on Wednesday were students, although buses were not full, whoever utilised the service were happy paying less for a ticket,” said a PMPML driver.

PMPML and Metro, meanwhile, need to work on fixing pick up and drop points for buses and drivers were not sure where to park the buses.

“These buses will help to reduce travelling time as one doesn’t need to go to a bus stop to avail public transport bus service. Now, I reach home (near Global Hospital) in less time,” added Rachna Rathi, a Garware college student.

While the number of riders has slightly reduced, it has helped to check traffic chaos on the station like Garware College and Vanaz as people were able to park their vehicles easily.

“One can see many office goers and students in morning hours on weekdays, whereas on weekends people are still coming in numbers to take joy rides in Metro,” said an official from ticket counter officials at Garware College.

Wednesday, March 23, 2022
