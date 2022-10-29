Punekars miss October heat this season

The city reported the lowest minimum temperature of October on Saturday at 13.3 degrees Celsius. However, residents did not experience October heat this season as the month nears its end.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest maximum temperature reported so far has been 34.6 degrees Celsius on October 4. However, post withdrawal of southwest monsoon there has not been no rise in day temperature.

According to the weather department, on Saturday, day temperature was reported to be 30.3 degrees Celsius which was one degree cooler than normal. Night temperature was reported to be 13.3 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees Celsius cooler than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD Pune, said that day temperature in the city is likely to increase in the next few days.

“Day temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius in the next few days whereas night temperature is likely to increase as high as 15 degrees Celsius till October-end in Pune,” said Kashyapi.

He said that as monsoon continued in the city till most part of the month, temperature rise was not reported.

“As the southwest monsoon withdrawal took time this season, rainfall continued in the city which resulted in pleasant day temperature. Now the temperature is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius till the end of this month,” he said.