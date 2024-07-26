Punekars question why no warning issued before dam water release

PUNE: As parts of Pune were flooded early morning Thursday, shocked citizens claimed that the water level has never been so high despite the release of dam water at the rate of 35,000 cusecs having become a regular feature every monsoon. Residents of low-lying areas of Sinhgad Road claimed that previously too, authorities have released more than 40,000 cusecs of water submerging a portion of their housing societies’ ground floor, at the most. “This time however, the water level is already around four to five feet at a discharge rate of 35,000 cusecs,” said Abhinav Deshpande, a resident of Ekta Nagar, one of the localities worst hit by the rain on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Citizens claim the water level has never been so high despite the release of dam water at the rate of 35,000 cusecs having become a regular feature every monsoon. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The residents alleged that there was no warning issued by the administration about the discharge of dam water. Deepa Bhanudas said, “There was no warning or alert issued by the administration during the night. As a result, we were all caught unawares…”

On its part, the administration denied all such claims. Suhas Diwase, Pune district collector, said, “There was an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and all steps were taken by the administration as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

Water from a swollen Mutha River entered housing societies such as Dwarka, Jalpujan, Sharda Sarovar and Sham Sundar, submerging the entire ground floor. Locals blamed it on the ‘under construction’ bridge between Karve Road and Sinhagad Road and the riverfront development project. However, experts blamed the unauthorised construction along the riverbed for the flooding. Amit Deshmukh said, “There is a bridge being built and the entire debris is lying unattended. As a result, water changed its course and entered our locality.”

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who rushed from Mumbai to Pune by afternoon to review the situation, said, “The administration is used to doing its work but citizens sadly do dump debris/garbage in the riverbed. I appeal to citizens not to do it…”

Regarding claims that no warning was issued by the administration about the discharge of dam water, Pawar said, “If the authorities had increased the discharge from 5,000 to 35,000 cusecs in the night, most people would have panicked as many were sleeping and the absence of daylight would have prevented them from seeking help.” The IMD had already sounded an alert for heavy rainfall,” he stressed.

Apart from Sinhgad Road, other areas too were flooded. In Baner, the area near Jupiter Hospital, Prathamesh Park, Janki Residency and Sai Dutta Residency was flooded. In Balewadi, the area near Mitcon School and Ashta Vinayak Chowk was flooded.

Later while speaking to the media, Pawar said, “The administration is taking precautions to keep the citizens safe. We are even appealing political parties and NGOs to get involved in order to help citizens but follow the administration’s instructions.”

The deputy CM also visited the Pune police commissionerate to take stock of the overall situation. “The IMD had sounded a red alert for the city and some parts. We will take a review late evening and decide about schools etc.” he said.

With the guardian minister himself actively involved, all senior officials followed suit. District collector Suhas Diwase, PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosle and PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase were all present. While the irrigation department, MSEDCL and other agencies remained in alert mode, Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol planned to return to Pune as soon as he learned of the situation. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis too reviewed the situation.

Sarang Yadwadkar, environmental activist and expert, said, “There are many reasons for the flooding. Though water was released at 35,000 cusecs from the dam, many streams and the water accumulated in parts of the city joined the river subsequently. Illegal construction in the riverbed is an issue. So also is dumping in the riverbed…”