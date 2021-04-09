Pune’s event calendar: April 9-April 15

Romanza Italian : Online concert

Romanza Italiana features Italian lyric soprano Maria Luigia Borsi, who has had a brilliant career singing all over the world from Salzburg, Zurich to Berlin, and from her native Italy to Japan, Russia, US and the UK. For this special concert recorded for us, she sings beautiful songs of Tosti, Catalani, Puccini and Leoncavallo. She will be accompanied by pianist Antonio Artese, who is a doctorate from University of California, Santa Barbara and is currently Dean of the Global Academic Programs at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana in Siena, Italy. He accompanies Ms. Borsi on a Fazioli piano.

When: Sunday, April 11, 6pm

Where: Online - go to https://poonamusic.com/streams/

Resin Art workshop

Learn to make a beautiful resin tray and coaster in this online workshop. No prior experience is required. Complete kit for the workshop will be delivered at your door step, including tray, four coasters, four pigment colours, ice-cream sticks, resin and hardener, mica powder, paper glass tissue, basic paints, gloves, measuring cups, and sandpaper.

All techniques will be taught via online zoom video conferencing app

Fees: ₹2,650/-

When: April 10, 2021

Where: Online on Zoom, by Urja Art Studio

Contact: 097305 57776

Crochet classes for beginners

The delicate art of crocheting is a lifelong skill that you can use to make beautiful gifts for others and items for yourself and your home. You will be learning crochet and different techniques in five sessions.

You will learn introduction to hooks, yarns, basic starting knots, slip knot chain and single crochet, magic ring/changing colours, half double crochet stitch. This workshop is for all above age of 12.

Fees: ₹2,200/- (inclusive of tax and convenience charges)

When: Every Friday, from April 9 to May 7; 4.00 pm to 5:30 pm

Where: Online session on Zoom

WhatsApp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/K3j1qNIjqWlBobA2fsKxFd

Copperplate calligraphy

Copperplate is a form of calligraphy done with a pointed metal calligraphy nib. The style is primarily used in English and American calligraphic traditions. The style originated in the 16th and 17th centuries as a quill-written cursive script, often called roundhand. The application of script is nowadays wider for example, title of movies, book covers, name plates, house names, and cake tops. It’s used on wedding invitations and for preparing guest names.

When: April 10, 11

Where: ‘Live” class will meet on Zoom. It will also be recorded and posted for later viewing.

Contact: Avinash Kharat +91 95525 22019

Shibori fabric dyeing workshop

In this workshop, you will learn five techniques of Shibori, and can take home swatches and a scarf made by you.

When: April 10, 11am to 2 pm

Where: Online

For details/registrations, contact: 9822 2544 72.

Apna Open Mic - 76th Online Edition

Apna Open Mic is the Open Mic Platform brought to you by Cafe Comedy. With its online edition, it is inviting fresh talent to showcase their work on an emerging and non-judgmental platform.

For details: +91 9512182874

When: Saturday April 10, 08:30 pm

Where: Online

Free online two-day meditation training programme

This training program provides an introduction to Pranahuti Supported Meditation (PSM). This is a comprehensive self-contained spiritual practice that aims to assist a person to evolve into cosmic consciousness. This workshop contains four experiential guided meditations, and covers the topics of methods of meditation, holistic way of living, control of mind and concentration.

To learn more or apply: https://www.meditationtrainingclass.org/

When: Saturday, April 10, 9:30 am to Sunday, April 11 6:30 pm

Where: Online