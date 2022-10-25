Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune’s mercury drops to 13.7 degrees C

Updated on Oct 25, 2022 10:56 PM IST

This has been the lowest temperature this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data

The weather department has predicted that temperature is likely to remain same for the next two days post which there may be a minor rise. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The minimum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar, representative of Pune, on Tuesday was 13.7 degrees Celsius, down from 14.4 on Monday.

This has been the lowest temperature this season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. With mercury slipping down, most people have brought out their winter wears amid cool breeze witnessed in the morning. The day temperature was recorded at 31 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has predicted that temperature is likely to remain same for the next two days post which there may be a minor rise.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, among the reasons for dip in temperature is clear skies.

“There is a dip in the temperature and IMD had predicted this three days back. The reason being clear and cloud-free skies. At the same time there has been reduction in relative humidity while night time long wave radiation is escaping. The maximum temperature will rise and minimum temperature will be the same or more or less” said Kashyapi.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
