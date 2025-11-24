Pune’s Navale Bridge accident occurred due to human error

The preliminary report submitted by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in the November 13 accident near Navale Bridge which claimed eight lives, indicates that the crash occurred due to human error. As per the RTO’s technical assessment, the container truck was moving at an excessively high speed, and there is a strong possibility that the driver had shifted the vehicle into neutral gear while descending the slope. This likely caused the driver to lose control of the truck which ploughed into multiple vehicles before ramming a car which then got lodged under the container. Both vehicles subsequently caught fire, resulting in the death of eight people inside the car and container. November 13 accident near Navale Bridge which claimed eight lives. (HT FILE)

The impact and fire caused extensive damage, including destruction of the container truck’s gearbox, making it difficult for investigators to determine the exact sequence of mechanical failures. As a result, the RTO relied heavily on technical clues and CCTV footage to reconstruct the incident and gather supporting evidence.

To strengthen enforcement and prevent similar such disasters in future, the RTO has announced stricter inspections for heavy vehicles on the Satara-Pune stretch. Until now, only one inspection unit was deployed along this route. This has now been increased to two teams consisting of 10 officers. One team will conduct mobile inspections across the highway, while the other will monitor vehicles near toll plazas. Drivers of heavy vehicles will undergo breath analyser tests, and the teams will check vehicle documents, overloading violations, and overall roadworthiness. Additionally, awareness campaigns will be conducted at toll plazas to educate truck drivers about safe driving practices on slopes.

Officials highlighted that the area ahead of Katraj Tunnel is a known accident-prone zone due to the steep gradient. Drivers will be specifically instructed not to keep their vehicles in neutral gear while descending the slope, and guidance will be provided on precautionary measures required in such locations.

“An additional inspection team has been deployed for the Satara-Pune stretch. Along with vehicle checks, awareness will also be carried out. On Friday, we will personally review the activities being undertaken by the teams on this route,” said Archana Gaikwad, regional transport officer, Pune.