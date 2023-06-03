Many takers for PMPML tourist bus facility

The tourist bus service launched by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is getting a good response. The public transport utility is running the facility to various popular attractions in the district on weekends and public holidays. The public transport utility is running the facility to various popular attractions in the district on weekends and public holidays. (HT PHOTO)

PMPML started the bus service on Maharashtra Day (May 1) covering seven routes on Saturdays and Sundays.

Omprakash Bakoria, chairman and managing director, PMPML, said, “The bus service was launched from May 1. The facility is started at affordable rate as citizens can visit various tourist and religious places at just ₹500. We are hoping for better public response in the coming days.”

As large number of devotees and tourists from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad city and adjoining Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) areas visit places like the Ashtavinayak Ganpati temples at Mayureshwar Morgaon, Chintamani Theur, Mahaganapati Ranjangaon and Khandoba Jejuri temple, the decision to start a special bus service was taken by the public transport body.

Tickets for the bus service can be booked at PMPML’s Deccan Gymkhana, Pune Railway Station, Swargate, Katraj, Hadapsar Gadital, Bhosari Bus Stand, Nigdi and PMC Bhawan pass centres. On the day of booking the tourist bus, one can travel from home to the bus departure point and return at the same bus stop on the same ticket in other PMPML buses,” said a PMPML official.

Route 1- Hadapsar, Morgaon, Jejuri, Saswad and Hadapsar

Route 2 - Hadapsar, Saswad, Sopankaka Temple, Sangameshwar Temple, Narayanpur, Balaji Temple Ketkavale, Baneshwar temple, Kondhanpur temple and Hadapsar

Route 3 - Deccan, Kharwade Mhasoba Devasthan, Temghar Dam, Nilkanteshwar Paytha, Deccan

Route 4- Pune station, Khadakwasla dam, Panshet Dam, Varasgaon Dam, Pune station

Route 5- Pune station, Pulgate, Hadapsar, Ramdara, Theur Ganpati, Prayagdham, Hadapsar, Pune station

Route 6 - Pune station, Wagheshwar Temple, Wadebolhai, Sri Shetra Tulapur Triveni Sangam, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial Vadhu Budruk, Ranjangaon Ganpati, Pune station

Route 7 - Bhakti Shakti, Nigdi, Appughar, Iskon Temple Ravet, Morya Gosavi Temple Chinchwad, Pratishirdi Shirgaon, Dehugaon, Gatha Mandir, Alandi, Bhakti Shakti Nigdi