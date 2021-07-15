Truant monsoon leaves Pune with deficient rainfall in July

PUNE Despite a revival of the Southwest Monsoon forecast for Maharashtra, Pune, and many parts of the state are now recording deficient rainfall received so far in July

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune district is reporting a deficiency of 64 per cent rainfall received in July this monsoon season.

Along with the district, Madhya (central) Maharashtra has also reported a rainfall deficiency of 40 per cent in July.

Some districts which are drought prone, however, have reported excess rainfall in July.

As per IMD, Ahmednagar, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Nanded, Parbhani Jalna and Aurangabad have reported a “large excess” of rainfall in July.

According to IMD, rainfall in excess of 50 per cent falls in the category of “large excess”.

Pune district, Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Nandurbar now have a “large deficit” of rainfall for July.

Large deficient, as per the weather department is considered when rainfall has been lower than between 60 per cent to 90 per cent of the normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that Pune district has seen less rainfall due to various reasons.

“First the district is on the leeward side. Secondly, the westerly winds are not strengthening and the offshore trough is absent. The strength of the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has reduced. And there is, as of now, no strong system to increase rainfall activity,” said Kashyapi.

He added that from July 16, rainfall activity is likely to increase in the district.

“Including Pune district, many parts of the State are also likely to witness better rainfall till July end,” said Kashyapi.

On Thursday, Pune city reported no rainfall.

The districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, Dhule, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Gondia and Amravati have deficient rainfall - between 20 per cent to 59 per cent lower than normal in July.

Hingoli, Ratnagiri and Sindhdurg have reported excess rainfall in July.

Also, Raigad, Suburban Mumbai, Akola, Washim, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Bhandara and Wardha have received normal rainfall in July.

Till July 15, Madhya Maharashtra reported 67.9 mm rainfall, which is 40 per cent less than normal., Vidarbha reported 12 per cent deficient rainfall. Konkan and Goa have one per cent excess rainfall, which is in the normal category.

Drought prone Marathwada has received 87 per cent more rainfall. Marathwada in the first half of July received 146.2 mm rainfall, against the normal forecast of 78.1mm.