Pune’s Shivajinagar area received 39.9 mm excess rain till August 20

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, with 185.4 mm rainfall, Shivajinagar received nearly 39.9 mm excess rainfall till August 20. Also, the number is likely to increase as rainfall activity will pick up by the end of the month. The monsoon is likely to revive in Maharashtra from August 23 onwards, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the IMD, the normal rainfall for Pune city for August is 145.5 mm. However, this year the city recorded 39.9 mm of extra rainfall till August 20 and most of the rainfall was received within the first half of the month.

Also, for around 10 days, the city has not experienced any significant rainfall activities until the recent thunderstorm incidents that occurred on August 17 and 18.

As per the data, there were at least two incidents recorded in June when the city received over 36 mm of rainfall, while there were several incidents when rainfall was recorded between 11 to 16 mm.

Medha Khole, head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune, said, “The monsoon is going to be in strong condition again in the next three to four days.”

The IMD model indicates that the westerlies are strengthening and at the same time the system developing in the Bay of Bengal gives strength to the BOB branch of the monsoon, as a result, the monsoon is likely to be in a vigorous state in the entire Maharashtra except for Marathwada division.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “Monsoon likely to be vigorous in Maharashtra, except Marathwada region from August 23, evening onwards. On August 25 to 26, an orange alert is likely in some areas.”

“The IMD has already issued an orange alert for Raigad district on August 24 and 25 and Ratnagiri and some districts in Vidarbha on 25. At the same time, the ghats of Pune, Satara and Nashik districts will also experience significant rainfall activities,” he said.

Currently, the city experiences light to moderate rainfall activities in various areas. The current rainfall is mostly associated with thunderstorm activity viz cloud development over the Pune district.

On August 21, the eastern part of the city received rainfall throughout the day, with Hadapsar receiving the highest 29 mm rainfall till 5:30 pm.

The city is likely to experience similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours and a yellow alert has been issued by IMD for Pune on August 22.

Rain in city

(On August 21 till 5:30)

Area//Rainfall

Hadapsar 29.5mm

Koregaon Park 18mm

Magarpatta. 16mm

Wadgaonsheri 16mm

Lohegaon 10mm

Shivajinagar 1.8mm

(Source: IMD Pune)