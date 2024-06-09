Pune’s Shivajinagar area surpasses average rainfall for June in 8 days

With 193.8 mm of rainfall till 8:30 pm on Saturday, June 8, the Shivajinagar area in Pune surpassed the average rainfall for June. This year during the said period, the city recorded the third-highest rainfall since June 2018, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Pune’s average rainfall for June is 178.4 mm, and from June 1 to June 8, the average rainfall is 44.5 mm, as per data. This year till June 8, Pune received 193.8 mm rainfall, which is higher by 149.3 mm. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Pune’s average rainfall for June is 178.4 mm, and from June 1 to June 8, the average rainfall is 44.5 mm, as per data. This year till June 8, Pune received 193.8 mm rainfall, which is higher by 149.3 mm.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In June 2023 and June 2022, Shivajinagar received 89.0 mm and 35.0 mm of rainfall.

At 221.7 mm, the highest rainfall in June was witnessed in 2020, followed by 197.9 mm in 2019, as per IMD data.

This year Pune city has received above-normal rainfall so far, and it is expected to increase in the coming days, said officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather and forecasting division, IMD, said, “There will be an increase in rainfall activities in the upcoming days in Maharashtra. The activity will be vigorous in Pune and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for moderate rainfall on June 9 and an orange alert for June 10 for Pune city.”

“An advisory was also issued for citizens to avoid visiting the ghat area in the next two to three days as there is a high chance for heavy rains in these areas,” he added.

In their long-range forecast outlook, the IMD also mentioned that Central Maharashtra including Pune city is likely to experience above-normal rainfall in June.