1 killed, 38 injured in accident on Pune-Solapur highway

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 08, 2023 05:05 PM IST

According to police, the driver of the bus coming towards Pune driver lost control of the vehicle as it fell into a trench, leading to the accident

One person died and 38 others were injured after a private bus they were travelling in veered off the Pune-Solapur highway on Saturday morning. Five passengers are reported to be critical, said officials.

The accident took place after a private bus they were travelling in veered off the Pune-Solapur highway on Saturday morning. (HT PHOTO)
The accident took place after a private bus they were travelling in veered off the Pune-Solapur highway on Saturday morning. (HT PHOTO)

According to police, the driver of the bus coming towards Pune driver lost control of the vehicle as it fell into a trench, leading to the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Aarti Pawar, a resident of Pune. Police said, the bus was carrying a total of 50 passengers most of them from Bhavani Peth area.

Bhausaheb Patil, senior police inspector at Daund police station, said, all passengers had gone on pilgrimage at Kolhapur, Pandharpur and Tuljapur.

“While returning from Tuljapur on Saturday at around 5:45 am, the bus met with an accident at Malad village near Daund area, the bus driver lost control over the bus and the bus veered off and landed in a trench,” said Patil.

Immediately after the incident, a team of local police, and emergency medical services from Zilla Parishad were rushed to the spot and shifted the injured passengers to nearby hospitals.

Pune rural police officials informed that as many as 23 injured passengers were undergoing treatment at Pyramid Hospital in Daund, and five each were admitted at Yashodhara Hospital in Bhigwan area and Lifeline Hospital in Bhigwan respectively. However, five passengers are critical and admitted to ICU in a private hospital in Bhigwan.

police pune driver accident vehicle kolhapur zilla parishad pandharpur + 5 more
Saturday, April 08, 2023
