Punjab police to interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Mahakal in Pune

According to Punjab police, Mahakal’s associate Santosh Jadhav is one of shooters in Sidhu Moosewala murder case
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Saurav Mahakal at Rural Police Headquarter, Pashan, on Thursday.
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Saurav Mahakal at Rural Police Headquarter, Pashan, on Thursday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 11:39 PM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

Pune: After the Mumbai crime branch and Delhi police special cell completing the interrogation of Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Saurav Mahakal in connection with the case related to threat letter issued to Bollywood writer Salim Khan and actor Salman Khan, a team of Punjab police has arrived in Pune to interrogate Mahakal.

According to Punjab police, Mahakal’s associate Santosh Jadhav is one of shooters in Sidhu Moosewala murder case and Mahakal has been arrested for harbouring an absconding murder accused.

Mumbai police DCP (crime) Sangramsingh Nishandar said, “We are probing the link of Mahakal to Jadhav who is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi.”

The Pune rural police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Mahakal and he was wanted by the police for allegedly sheltering Jadhav, against whom a murder case was registered at Manchar police station in Pune in 2021. Mahakal is in the custody of rural police till June 20.

