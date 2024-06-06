 QS World University Ranking 2025: SPPU betters position than last year - Hindustan Times
QS World University Ranking 2025: SPPU betters position than last year

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Symbiosis International is ranked above all deemed universities in India. It is a new entry in the top 20 (16th) finding a place in the 641-650 rank

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and Symbiosis International (deemed university) are the only two varsities in Maharashtra and from Pune to find mention in the QS World University Ranking 2025 declared on Wednesday.

SPPU is ranked in the 631-640 group with academic reputation of 8.9 score, employer reputation 18.3 score and faculty student ration QS score of 48.8. (HT PHOTO)
Symbiosis International is ranked above all deemed universities in India. It is a new entry in the top 20 (16th) finding a place in the 641-650 rank.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results.

SPPU is ranked in the 631-640 group with academic reputation of 8.9 score, employer reputation 18.3 score and faculty student ration QS score of 48.8. However, its international faculty score is 1.4. Last year, the varsity was ranked below at 711-720 group.

Symbiosis International falls in the 641-650 range globally. The private deemed university has been ranked 31st globally for employer reputation and stands 1st for employer reputation in India and is the second best private university in India.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of the US tops the university rankings across the globe followed by Imperial College London, UK at 2nd and University of Oxford, UK at 3rd position.

Story Saved
