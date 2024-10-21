Question of leaving Sharad Pawar doesn’t arise: Walse-Patil

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Dilip Walse-Patil, state cooperation minister from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NPC), said there is no question of leaving senior NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar. During his visit to villages like Takewadi, Vitthalwadi, Nandur, Ekalhare, and Kalamb in Ambegaon tehsil, Walse Patil reflected on his 35 years of service. (HT PHOTO)

“Some people ask why I left Sharad Pawar, but the question of leaving him doesn’t arise. Changes occur in politics and we have to adapt to the new situation,” said Walse-Patil while addressing a gathering of workers at Kalamb village in Ambegaon tehsil on Saturday.

He hinted that, despite siding with Ajit-led NCP, he hasn’t distanced himself from the NCP (SP) chief.

“We’ve not become enemies, or Saheb (Sharad Pawar) has not become our enemy. There is still love and respect between us,” he said.

He was referring to previous political shifts, such as the creation of the NCP after breaking away from Congress.

Walse-Patil, a seven-term MLA from Ambegaon, is seeking re-election on an NCP ticket. Reports suggest that his wife and daughter recently met Sharad Pawar in Pune.

He clarified that the party’s decision to join the government was a collective one. “A meeting of our party’s 54 MLAs was held to discuss joining the government. It was decided then. I have not switched to any other party. Our party remains the NCP, and our symbol is the clock,” he stated firmly.

Explaining the rationale for joining the government, he said, “It was necessary to complete the pending work. Over the past two years, Ajit, as finance minister, allocated significant funds, which resulted in substantial development in various constituencies.”

He also addressed the Opposition’s criticism, stating, “Today, the Opposition has no real issues to raise; that’s why these emotional matters are being stirred up. If I weren’t in the cabinet, these development projects worth crores wouldn’t have reached the villages.”

Citing specific examples, he noted, “In my constituency, every village has received funds ranging from two to four crore rupees. I allocated ₹85 crore to Manchar. It’s not about votes; it’s about improving Manchar and fulfilling promises.”

During his visit to villages like Takewadi, Vitthalwadi, Nandur, Ekalhare, and Kalamb in Ambegaon tehsil, Walse Patil reflected on his 35 years of service.

“I have made sincere efforts to provide essential facilities to every village in the Ambegaon-Shirur constituency. Many development projects have been completed, and ongoing projects will also be finished soon,” he assured voters.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Walse-Patil secured a resounding victory, winning 1,26,120 votes against Shiv Sena’s Rajaram Bhivsane Bankhele, who garnered 59,212 votes. His victory margin was a significant 66,775 votes.