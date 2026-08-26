Rahul Gandhi event: ABVP alleges student coercion, Youth Congress seeks CCTV probe

Pune: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday alleged that students were pressured and threatened to attend Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme in Pune, and condemned the alleged assault of a COEP Technological University student who had questioned the manner in which students were mobilised for the event. ABVP alleged that students were pressured and threatened to attend Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme in Pune, Congress sought CCTV footage. (HT PHOTO)

ABVP members alleged that three COEP students admitted under the orphan quota were threatened with having to pay their full college fees if they did not attend the programme. The organisation also alleged that students were offered money and other incentives and pressured to participate and give media bytes.

They alleged that after a video of one student speaking about the alleged pressure was circulated on social media, Congress and NSUI workers entered the campus and assaulted the students. It claimed that students who intervened to protect the girls were also beaten.

“If students genuinely accepted Rahul Gandhi and Congress’s ideology, there would have been no need to threaten or lure them into attending the programme,” the ABVP said, demanding legal action.

ABVP Pune metropolitan secretary Radhyey Bahegavhankar alleged that the student was pressured to give a media byte supporting Rahul Gandhi and the programme.

ABVP state secretary Atharva Kulkarni alleged that the student had exposed Congress’ method of mobilising students and denied any involvement by the ABVP in the alleged assault.

Responding to the allegations, Maharashtra Youth Congress media department president Akshay Jain accused the ABVP of trying to divert attention from its own conduct and politicise the incident.

He demanded that Pune police and the COEP administration release CCTV footage and take action against those responsible.

“There should be no political theatre. Release the CCTV footage and let the facts come out. Whoever is guilty should face action,” Jain said, adding that some Congress workers were admitted to hospital following the incident.

Both sides have called for an impartial investigation into the incident.