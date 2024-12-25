Menu Explore
Railway police arrest fraudster for duping people with fake confirmed ticket

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 25, 2024 05:44 AM IST

A heated argument between two persons abroad Jhelum Express over a seat reservation on December 17 led travelling ticket examiner (TTE) GS Rajapure to probe the matter and alert authorities about the fraud

The Pune Railway Division Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a man for sending bogus messages of reserved ticket booking on mobile to passengers on Monday.

The probe nailed Praveen Kumar Madhular Londhe of Gotkhindi in Sangli district based on the mobile details and CCTV footages confirmed his role in the crime. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The probe nailed Praveen Kumar Madhular Londhe of Gotkhindi in Sangli district based on the mobile details and CCTV footages confirmed his role in the crime. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A heated argument between two persons abroad Jhelum Express over a seat reservation on December 17 led travelling ticket examiner (TTE) GS Rajapure to probe the matter and alert authorities about the fraud. A team of RPF officials including inspector Sunil Kumar Yadav, sub-inspector Santosh Jaibhaye, constable Yuvraj Gaikwad and cyber cell specialist was formed to track the details based on mobile message received by one of the persons who thought that he has got a confirmed train seat.

“The mobile fake message confirmed of a sleeper class seat in Jhelum Express for Pune to New Delhi and the person gave 2,000 in cash to the fraudster at the Pune Railway Station premises before boarding the train,” said Rampal Barpagga, spokesperson, Pune Railway Division.

The probe nailed Praveen Kumar Madhular Londhe of Gotkhindi in Sangli district based on the mobile details and CCTV footages confirmed his role in the crime.

When the accused duped another person in a similar manner on December 22, TTE GS Rajapure sounded the alarm. RPF team in plain clothes kept a watch at booking office activities and nabbed Londhe on Monday. The accused told the investigators that he used to target people desperate for confirmed train tickets and send fraud messages after getting their mobile contacts.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have filed a case under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.

