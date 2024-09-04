 Railways collects ₹9.75 cr in travel fines - Hindustan Times
Railways collects 9.75 cr in travel fines

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 04, 2024 06:44 AM IST

As per the information given by the railways, 19,950 passengers were found travelling without tickets in August 2024 and ₹74,25,640 was collected

The Pune railway division has filed 146,946 cases and collected 9.75 crore for ticketless travel and unbooked luggage from April to August this year.

As per the information given by the railways, 19,950 passengers were found travelling without tickets in August 2024 and 74,25,640 was collected. During the period, 2,299 passengers were fined 8,78,220 for travelling irregularly and without proper tickets, and 42,930 was collected from 336 passengers under unbooked luggage.

