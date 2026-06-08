Railways end agent dependence for parcel bookings

The Pune Railway Division has revised its procedure for booking two-wheelers and parcels at Pune railway station after terminating the parcel-handling contractor’s agreement on May 29. The new system was introduced on May 30, and instruction boards have been installed at the parcel office, directing passengers to book consignments directly with the Railways rather than through private agents. Representational image. (PTI)

As per the guidelines for two-wheeler transportation, passengers must ensure that the fuel tank of any two-wheeler is empty before booking. The responsibility for packing the vehicle lies with the sender, though unpacked vehicles may also be accepted with a suitable endorsement on the forwarding note. The Railways has clarified that it will not be liable for any damage arising from improper packing.

The notice also advises passengers not to engage with unauthorised persons in the parcel area and states that no additional charges are required for loading or unloading consignments. Contact details of railway officials have been displayed for assistance.

Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson of the Pune Railway Division, said, “Following the termination of the parcel-handling contract, we have ensured that passengers continue to receive hassle-free parcel services.”

Passenger Rahul Patil, who recently visited the parcel office to book his motorcycle, said, “The new instructions are clear and helpful. Earlier, many passengers depended on agents for information, but now the process is more transparent, and we can directly approach railway officials for assistance.”