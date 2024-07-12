Railways to run Ashadhi Wari special trains between Pune and Miraj from July 15

The Central Railway (CR) will run 12 additional diesel electrical multiple unit (DEMU) Ashadhi specials between Pune and Miraj from July 15 to accommodate extra rush of devotees to Pandharpur. According to Pune railway division authorities, Pune-Miraj-Pune unreserved specials DEMU trains will run for 12 services. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to Pune railway division authorities, Pune-Miraj-Pune unreserved specials DEMU trains will run for 12 services. The special train (no. 01209) will leave Pune at 08.30 hrs from July 15 to July 20 and reach Miraj at 16.15 hrs same day. The return train (no. 01210) will leave Miraj at 16.45 hrs and reach Pune at 23.55 hrs same day for the six days.

The 10-coach train will halt at Hadapsar, Daund, Jeur, Kurduwadi, Modlimb, Pandharpur, Sangola, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Kavathe Mahankal, Salagre and Arag railway stations.

This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi is being celebrated on July 17.

The Railways has urged devotees to visit http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. for information and schedules.

Every year, lakhs of devotees from across Maharashtra undertake the pilgrimage to Pandharpur town in Solapur district, where they converge on Ashadhi Ekadashi to visit the temple of Lord Vitthal.

The ‘palkhis’ of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dhyaneshwar will reach Pandharpur’s Lord Vithoba temple on July 17.