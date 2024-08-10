Rainfall activities to reduce in Pune, light rain expected next week 

After experiencing a long period of light to isolated moderate rainfall, the rainfall activities in the Pune district are likely to get subdued from August 12 onwards. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its colour-coded alert indicated the green colour of ‘no warning’ for Pune till August 14 and the city is likely to experience light to very light rainfall in the week leading to August 15. For August 11 too, a yellow alert is issued for Pune and Raigad district. However, from August 12 onwards, there is no warning for the Pune district. (HT PHOTO)

For over two weeks, there has been light to isolated moderate rainfall in Pune district. However, the rainfall activities are likely to be reduced in Pune marginally from August 12 onwards.

In its video forecast on August 10, the IMD highlighted that currently, there is a low-pressure area existing over the coastal area of Maharashtra to Karnataka hence a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall was issued for Pune and 7 other districts in Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra subdivisions. A similar alert is also issued for districts in Vidarbha. For August 11 too, a yellow alert is issued for Pune and Raigad district. However, from August 12 onwards, there is no warning for the Pune district.

“For the next week, Pune city is likely to experience spells of light rain,” said Medha Khole, head of Weather and Forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather Forecasting division said, “The IMD models indicated that the westerly winds are weakening, and the monsoon trough is also shifted northwards. Hence the rainfall activities will be subdued marginally from August 12 onwards and even in the ghat section, the rainfall activities will reduce. During this time the sky will be mainly cloudy, and Pune may experience rainfall within 2.5 to 15 mm from time to time.’’

The extended range forecast by IMD suggests that this reduction will be there at least for a week and from next week onwards the rainfall activities will again pick up in Pune as well as in Maharashtra and it will go up to September end, said Kashyapi.