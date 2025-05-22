Rains expose PMC’s drainage cleanup claims; 46 waterlogging complaints

A day after heavy rains exposed the drainage system, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has ordered all contractors to immediately re-clean manholes and drainage lines that witnessed severe waterlogging despite claims of pre-monsoon preparedness. According to PMC officials, the civic body received 46 complaints of waterlogging on Tuesday evening alone. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said, “As the city experienced flash rains on Tuesday, waterlogging occurred at several locations because manhole covers were blocked by plastic and other waste. We have directed all contractors to clean these points again without delay.”

“An orange alert has been issued, with expected rainfall between 60mm and 120mm. Warje recorded 120mm, Karvenagar saw 113mm, and Sahakarnagar had 114mm. Several areas received more than 60mm in a short period, leading to inevitable waterlogging,” he said.

According to PMC officials, the civic body received 46 complaints of waterlogging on Tuesday evening alone. “The city faced a crisis with just the first spell of rain. Our staff were out clearing water, manually removing manhole covers in several places to allow water to drain from key roads and chowks,” said Prithviraj.

Earlier, PMC had identified 201 chronic waterlogging spots and claimed to have resolved the issue at 117 locations. “We will verify whether these spots were affected again and also identify any new waterlogging-prone locations,” he said.

Ganesh Sonune, head, PMC disaster management cell, said, “Our team was on alert. At least 750 employees worked late into the night to resolve complaints and clear roads.”

A senior PMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “This was a trial run for the administration before the actual monsoon sets in. In recent years, high-intensity rainfall in a short time has become the norm. The city needs to develop a faster and more collaborative response, including involving local volunteers.”