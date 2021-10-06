Rainy evenings with thunder to continue in Pune; monsoon may withdraw mid-October

PUNE: The city may continue to witness hotter days and rainy evenings accompanied by thunder till October 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Areas in and around the city are likely to see hotter days and thunder during the evenings while some parts may also witness moderate rainfall till October 6, IMD officials said. However, rainfall will reduce after October 9. The weather department forecasted that the monsoon is likely to withdraw from Pune around mid-October.

On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported a temperature of 32.6 degree Celsius; Pashan reported 32.8 degree Celsius; and Lohegaon 32.3 degree Celsius during the day. Anurag Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that temperatures will be high during the day. “Evenings will see showers accompanied by thunder. Lightning and intense rainfall is expected to last for not more than one-and-a-half hour,” he said. Kashyapi warned against moving about on roads or taking shelter under trees when there is thunder.

The monsoon has not started withdrawing from India yet. “The northwest region of India is likely to see withdrawal of the monsoon from October 6. However, parts of Maharashtra may continue to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning till October 9,” Kashyapi informed. The monsoon may start withdrawing from the northern part of the state around October 10, he said. “Withdrawal from Konkan and the southern parts may take more time. For Pune city and Mumbai, monsoon withdrawal is likely to be around mid-October,” he added.

Speaking about the current weather in Pune city and Maharashtra, Kashyapi said that at present, there are many systems dragging moisture to the state from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. “Enough moisture is coming from easterlies from some other systems. East central upper air circulation is active. Another system over southwest Bay of Bengal is active which is making wind turn towards the southern part of Maharashtra bringing moisture from the Bay of Bengal. These systems are likely to bring rainfall till October 9,” he said. In all four sub-divisions of Maharashtra, the monsoon conditions are weak, he added.

“Fairly widespread rainfall is expected. Till October 9, thunderstorms are likely with isolated heavy rainfall as per warning issued by IMD. For madhya Maharashtra, Nashik, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur, thunder with isolated heavy rainfall around the ghat areas is likely. In Marathwada and Vidarbha, rainfall is likely to be widespread and local instability may cause thunder in the region,” said Kashyapi